Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,692 Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 260.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Model N by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Model N by 1,705.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MODN opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.99. Model N Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

