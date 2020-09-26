Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.16 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. BidaskClub cut DouYu International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research cut DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.