Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 254,393 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

