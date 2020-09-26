Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 35,510 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 85.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,510 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.