Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,272 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

