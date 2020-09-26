Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on October 30th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STS opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The firm has a market cap of $194.45 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

