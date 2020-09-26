Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Semtech worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Semtech by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,538.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,541,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of SMTC opened at $51.23 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,195. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

