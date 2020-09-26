Serum Price Hits $1.93 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00018005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and $49.87 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00099792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00238007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.01459902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000694 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

