Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Servicemaster Global worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 930,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the period.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of SERV opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.