ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.46.

Shares of NOW opened at $479.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.45. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

