Short Interest in Almost Never Films Inc (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Expands By 500.0%

Almost Never Films Inc (OTCMKTS:HLWD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of HLWD opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $580,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Almost Never Films has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

