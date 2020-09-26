Short Interest in BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 98.0%

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $11.00 on Friday. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $103.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVNRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

