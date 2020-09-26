Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declines By 96.1%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.98 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.24.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

