Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Decreases By 95.1%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $68,750.00.

Shares of DTRC stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

