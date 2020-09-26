Short Interest in INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Decreases By 95.5%

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPXHY opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. INPEX CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

