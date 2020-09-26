Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Decreases By 85.6%

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGT Capital Investments stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location.

