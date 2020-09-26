Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Decreases By 96.2%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 708,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

