Short Interest in Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Decreases By 97.4%

Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGUUF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations worldwide. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence.

