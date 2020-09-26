SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of SITE Centers worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

