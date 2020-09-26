Snovian.Space Reaches Market Cap of $281,107.54 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 68% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $281,107.54 and $184.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 75.8% lower against the US dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.91 or 0.04760108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

