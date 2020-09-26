SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,516 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 676.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,963,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

