SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

