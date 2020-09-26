SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 700.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $51.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.