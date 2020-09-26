Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

