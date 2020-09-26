Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

