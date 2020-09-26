Stephens Inc. AR Buys 99 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,012.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

IPGP opened at $164.98 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

