Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

