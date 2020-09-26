Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Precigen were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precigen by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Precigen by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.58 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 808,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

