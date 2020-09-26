Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of Garrison Capital worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Garrison Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GARS stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Garrison Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 156.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

