Stephens Inc. AR Has $50,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.97 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

