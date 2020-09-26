Stephens Inc. AR Invests $70,000 in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $47,355,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,381,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.