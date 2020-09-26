Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,300 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

