Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

