Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,916 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chegg were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CHGG opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,959.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,389.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,043 shares of company stock valued at $15,597,970 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

