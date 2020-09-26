Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,832 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RRC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Mizuho began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

