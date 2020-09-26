Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,079,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,045,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,572.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

