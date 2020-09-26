Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $156,843.53 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $156,843.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $219,520.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $31.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

