Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper Sells 53,839 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,416,504.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C Park Shaper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,603.96.

NOVA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

