Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper Sells 71,714 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Park Shaper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,416,504.09.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $26.52 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 121.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

