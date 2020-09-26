Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Earns Buy Rating from B.Riley Securit

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

