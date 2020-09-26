Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit restated their buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

