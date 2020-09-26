Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzano has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46. Suzano has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suzano by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Suzano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Suzano by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

