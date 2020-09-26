Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tata Motors worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tata Motors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 82.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.32. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

