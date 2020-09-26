TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $47.21 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

