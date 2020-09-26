TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck Sells 5,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTGT opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

