The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Providence Service worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the second quarter worth $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PRSC opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,436.59 and a beta of 0.86. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

