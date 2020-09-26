Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Christopher J. Klein Purchases 192 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Christopher J. Klein bought 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.04 per share, with a total value of $21,511.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,191.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $17,649,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

