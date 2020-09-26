Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tidewater from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,931,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tidewater by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

