Ties.DB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $306,587.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00100012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00236634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.01458942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00207158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

