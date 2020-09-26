Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TOL opened at $47.89 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

